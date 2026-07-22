Crews extinguish blaze at beach shop on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Fire crews in Fort Lauderdale Beach have extinguished a blaze that broke out at a business close to the beach early Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews were called to investigate reports of a fire inside a business on the corner of East Las Olas Boulevard and Almond Drive just before 7 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene within minutes and said they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Fire crews in Fort Lauderdale Beach worked to extinguish a fire that broke out at beach shop on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Firefighters then entered the building and said they saw smoke filling the second floor of the building.

The blaze was found to be burning in a void space between the first and second floor that had been used for storage.

Crews continued their work to extinguish the fire, and it was put out in about 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported and a fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.