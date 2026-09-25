Home invasion suspect shot by Airbnb renter in Fort Lauderdale, police say

Two people are facing attempted felony murder charges after police say they broke into a South Florida Airbnb and got into a fight with the person inside before shots were fired.

Fort Lauderdale police said the suspects broke into the Airbnb on Northwest 19th Avenue and 8th Street in an attempt to rob it.

That's why the shooting is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police.

"Everybody was running," witness says

Arthur Butler Jr. said he heard gunfire coming from the Airbnb across the street from him on Thursday evening.

"Maybe at least 10, and then everybody was running," Butler Jr. said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 18-year-old Dareon Pubien and 25-year-old Sean Thompson broke into the home armed with guns.

Sean Thompson Broward Sheriff's Office

The problem for the suspects – the renter was armed too.

"It started off shooting inside the house, then it came out," Butler Jr. said.

Trail of blood led police to home invasion suspect

Police said Pubien was shot in his upper torso.

A trail of blood showed where Pubien ended up around the corner from the Airbnb where another neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, says he watched police working to save his life.

Paramedics transported him to the hospital where he had surgery. At last check, he was in critical but stable condition.

"They never had any problem there before yesterday, but yesterday was the first time they had some real problem," Butler Jr. said.

Police also located Thompson and he is being held in the county jail, while Pubien recovers in the hospital.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges including attempted felony murder and home invasion with a firearm.