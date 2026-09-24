Man hospitalized after being shot in upper torso during altercation inside Fort Lauderdale home, police say

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a home on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the home located at the 800 block of Northwest 19th Avenue at around 6 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened during an altercation inside a residence, Fort Lauderdale Police said. Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

No one is in custody. Detectives believe the incident was isolated and said there is no known threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.