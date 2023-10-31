Former President Donald Trump in Miami Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump in Miami Tuesday

MIAMI - Former President Donald Trump was in Miami federal court Tuesday, at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Courthouse.

He was visiting the 'sensitive compartmented information facility' there, where sources say he and his attorney were looking at court filings.

Trump was in Miami federal court back in June for his classified documents case.

The indictment accused Trump of illegally retaining documents after he left the white house in 2021 and then repeatedly obstructing government efforts to get the records back.

He has pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing.