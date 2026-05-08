Ex-Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill agrees to settle civil case with influencer who claimed he broke her leg

The civil trial against former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has concluded, with both Hill and social media influencer and model Sophie Hall coming to an agreement.

Hall, who has millions of followers online, is suing Hill, claiming he broke her leg during a visit to his Southwest Ranches estate in 2023.

Hill has agreed to settle the negligence claim against Hall for an undisclosed amount. In exchange, Hall has agreed to dismiss the claims of assault and battery in her lawsuit.

The settlement comes as court was supposed to continue the second day of testimony for the afternoon. Hall has taken the stand during opening statements of the trial.

Hall testified Thursday, claiming Hill broke her leg while she visited him

Hall claims she fell after Hill "charged" her while they were practicing football drills in the backyard.

Her lawyer, Jonathan Gdanski, told jurors, "She hit the floor and felt pain".

Hill's attorney, Rob Horwitz, argued that Hall chose to visit the player and, therefore, "assumed any risk". Horwitz said Hall never reported being hurt and waited more than a month to get medical treatment.

Horwitz also claimed the two had sex, and Hall stayed at the home for a few days.

During her testimony, Hall gave jurors a view of her life, detailing her struggles as a single mother before she secured a modeling contract and achieved success on Instagram.