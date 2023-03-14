Watch CBS News
Former Miami-Dade teacher Jason Meyers faces life in prison for having sex with student

MIAMI - Former Miami Palmetto Senior High School teacher Jason Meyers, who was found guilty earlier this year of having sex with an underage student, will face up to life in prison when he's sentenced. 

Prosecutors portrayed Meyers as a predator who used sexual themes in his creative writing class to entice a naive, then 17-year-old student into having sex with him at least three times.

Meyers, 47, was arrested back in February 2016. He was married at the time and his wife, who worked at the school, was pregnant. The pair also has three other children.

He was fired by the Miami-Dade school district following his arrest.

