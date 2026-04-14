Former Miami-Dade School Board member pleads guilty to stealing $100,000 to fund lavish lifestyle

Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro has pleaded guilty after she was accused stealing more than $100,000 to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Navarro accepted a deal with prosecutors, which included them dropping one of her grand theft charges and two organized fraud charges. In exchange, she would be sentenced to spend 14 months in prison followed by 3 years of probation. In that probation period, she cannot seek employment in a government or money-related position.

She is also asked to pay restitution of $101,109.47 in minimum monthly payments of $500.

Navarro was arrested back in January 2024 after an investigation was launched into her use of a school board-issued credit card when she resigned from her post in December 2022.

According to investigators, Navarro resigned just a day before a new Florida law prohibited elected officials from working as lobbyists went into effect.

Instead of reconciling credit card charges, which is required by officials who have the cards, Navarro left the school system, which resulted in the superintendent's chief of staff and chief financial officer looking into her credit card purchases.

Lubby Navarro. Miami-Dade Corrections Department

The investigation into her purchases began when she resigned from the school board

Investigators said that an investigation was launched when they found improper transactions.

Florida State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle alleged that misuse of the credit card ranged from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 21, 2022, but likely includes additional improper spending during other times.

"Public officials are in positions of authority and trust to ensure the safety and quality of life for those who live in our community, not to utilize public monies for their personal benefit," Rundle said in a statement on Tuesday.

Navarro was accused of spending more than $92,000 on unauthorized purchases like appliances, electronics, clothing, food, health-and-beauty products, and gift cards.

She was also accused of using her card to pay for at least $9,000 in travel expenses for airline tickets, hotel stays, meals, car rentals, a trip with her mother to the Dominican Republic, and a trip to Las Vegas with her then-boyfriend.

"Rather than seeking to avoid the consequences of her actions, Lubby Navarro has admitted her guilt and has accepted her sentence, which includes imprisonment," Rundle continued.