Lubby Navarro, former Miami-Dade School Board member, arrested in corruption probe

MIAMI -- Former Miami-Dade Public Schools Board member Lubby Navarro has been arrested in connection with an ongoing theft probe, authorities said Thursday.

State Attorney Kathleen Fernandez Rundle was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide more details about the case.

Navarro, who resigned in late December 2022, was snared in a probe relating to her use of a school board issued credit card to coverr several thousands of dollars of her personal expenses, according to the Miami Herald.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools has been made aware of the recent arrest of former School Board Member Lubby Navarro," a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools said in a written statement. "As this remains an active, open matter, we will not be commenting on this situation. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies as necessary."

An official at the Miami-Dade jail said Navarro surrendered to police sometime Thursday but it was not clear if she had been booked into the county jail or if bond has been set.