Former FSU football player among two killed in Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD - Former Florida State football player Octavious Jackson is one of the two people killed in a shooting at Jaycee Hall on Sunday, according to his friend.

Octavious, 44, was a defensive tackle on the 1999 Florida state national championship football team, and got to take a picture with then president Bill Clinton. He was a defensive lineman for Miami Carol City High School.

Jackson's friend told CBS News Miami that the former Seminole was killed while trying to break up a fight, and the victim's best friend also died.

Jaycee Hall manager Deborah Gronvold was brought to tears after discussing the shooting where four people were shot.

Gronvold said the people who rented space were first-time customers. Originally she thought it was a baby shower but since then has learned it was an anniversary celebration.

"A lot of people just don't have respect for the hall or other people," Gronvold said.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Sunday. Gronvold said that's around the same time the rental period for the party ended.

She said about 80 people were at the party. Police have not identified the victims.

"When we have the contract with the client. They're responsible for their guests. We have a detailed contract that says no firearms. Like anyone reads that," Gronvold said.

Mimi Miller, who lives next to the hall, said she didn't hear the gunshots, but she says she has been awakened by loud parties there before.

"It was frankly quite frightening because the bullets could have come through the house," Miller said.

Police have told CBS News Miami they have several people of interest but they haven't said if any arrests have been made.

Gronvold would like to know if the people involved in the shooting even had a connection to the partygoers.

"When I talked to the client last she said that she didn't know who the person was that started the shooting. And that she wasn't even sure if they were an invited guest," Gronvold said.

Gronvold said she's now going to upgrade security, including adding more surveillance cameras and requiring off-duty police to be here if an event goes into the late-evening hours.

Gronvold said that one group has already canceled an event here because of the shooting.