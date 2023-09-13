Watch CBS News
Former condo association president accused of getting $33,000 kickback

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A former Miami condo association president has been arrested and is facing grand theft charges.

Ben Dvir, 47, was once condo association president of the 'Blue on the Bay' condo in Miami's Edgewater community.

According to the Miami-Dade police arrest report, Dvir is accused of getting a nearly $33,000 kickback from
a vendor doing work in the building.

According to police, the money was funneled through a cosmetic company owned by Dvir's mother-in-law.

CBS Miami has learned that suspicious residents brought their concerns about possible embezzlement of association money to South Florida property owners consulting and over a two-year process of analyzing the books that helped investigators connect the dots. 

September 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

