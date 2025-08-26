Former Boyd H. Anderson High teacher arrested for sexual battery on student over 10 years ago, BSO says

A 47-year-old Broward public schools employee has been charged with sexual battery involving a student during his time as a teacher at Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Basil Farrington II is facing six counts of sexual battery by a person of custodial authority, jail records show.

The incidents occurred between 2011 and 2013 and the student was under the age of 18 at the time, according to the arrest warrant.

According to Broward County Public Schools, Farrington was a teacher at Boyd H. Anderson High from Sept. 2000 to June 2015. The school district said he then went on to teach at the Whiddon-Rogers Education Center until 2020. He then became a grants facilitator and did not work with students, according to the district.

During his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday, bond was set at $150,000. If he does post bail, Farrington will be outfitted with a GPS monitor, he is to have no contact with minors and he cannot enter Broward school district property.