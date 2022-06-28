For man who lost leg, healthcare career path is more than personal

MIAMI - It is not easy being Mauricus Murdock.

The wheelchair-bound man makes his rounds as an intern at Broward Health Imperial Point, where he is also working to rehab.

His lower left leg was amputated, a struggle you would never know based on his smile and his attitude about his internship.

Murdock says, "I am really getting the overall health care experience to become a well-rounded leader."

It has been a journey for a young man who early on wanted to be involved in health care and it is personal.

"I was introduced to health at an early age. I lost my mom when I was five years old, she was 21. She passed away. She was 21, clogged arteries, grandmother later on died due to health issues."

Sorting out his personal loss, he continued on his way to a career in clinical health. Then, tragedy struck again.

Murdock told CBS4News, "January of 2018, I was involved in a very serious motor vehicle accident."

Mauricus lost a leg, and three of his best friends. His life changed and his career goals were altered.

"Just having to deal first hand, dealing with insurance and getting approval for a prostheses and rehab and things."

The young man knew he had a calling which was to help folks cut the red tape and make the patient medical experience a good one.

Murdock said, "I knew I wanted to be an administrator and that's the track I am on now."

Faith-Simone Hunt Director, Employee Relations summed up why Broward Health was so eager to provide Mauricus an internship, "We thought Mauricus was amazing, especially when he heard his story, his ability to really transition to the next level despite the challenge he faced."

Mauricus is now pursuing a master's degree in health administration at the University of Miami, and is scheduled to graduate in December of this year.