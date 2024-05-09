For first time in years, Dania Beach woman to enjoy cool Mother's Day with new AC

Dania Beach woman to enjoy cool Mother's Day with new AC after living with broken unit for years

MIAMI - It is going to be a cool Mother's Day for Denise Green, who for the past five years has been living with a broken air conditioning unit, but now that is all about to change.

Denise who lives with two of her four daughters and grandchildren, in the same Dania Beach home her grandmother lived in, is receiving a brand-new AC unit thanks to the generosity of Air Pro USA.

"We take pride in what we do and what we could do for others to make a smile on somebody's face like yourself and make the world better for us and we're happy to help out," said a team member of Air Pro USA.

Ms. Green was nominated for this special gift by Rebuilding Together Broward County, an organization dedicated help for low-income homeowners who are elderly, veterans or have disabilities.

"It means a lot to be blessed by the organization, my special people that are reaching out to help me with the situation. I greatly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart," said Denise.

And now she and her family could celebrate this Mother's Day in the cool comfort of their home.

"It's going to be a cool Mother's Day. I can just stretch out in my bed, kick up my legs and say Lord, I thank you for this blessing a Mother's Day blessing and not only Mother's Day, but each and everyday blessing."

And just last month, more than 30 volunteers helped to paint and landscape Denise's home. The Air Pros USA Team says they were inspired by Ms. Green's unwavering commitment to her family and her community.