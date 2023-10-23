Food Network SOBE Wine & Food Festival announces dates, events for next year

MIAMI - One of the world's most famous foodie events is headed back to South Beach next year for its 23rd anniversary.

The Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival is set for February 22-25. The four-day festival features Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 500+ chefs and wine, and spirit, producers.

Capital One cardholders can be the first to grab choice tickets starting at 9 a.m. on October 30th. General tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on November 6.

The first night kicks off with Burger Bash, hosted by Rachael Ray, and a number of dinners that are part of the Miami Design District Event Series.

To see the complete line-up of events and purchase tickets, go to sobewff.org.

Proceeds from the yearly festivals benefit Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. To date, they have raised more than $37 million.