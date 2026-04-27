Dense fog and inland storms possible in South Florida before hotter weather arrives this week

Patchy dense fog and the chance for scattered storms are in the forecast Monday across South Florida, a shift from the heavy rain that moved through the region Sunday.

The NEXT Weather team said visibility dropped in some inland areas this morning due to fog developing overnight, with conditions improving as the morning progressed. Early readings showed reduced visibility in spots like Kendall, while Miami and Fort Lauderdale reported clearer conditions, though still impacted by light haze in some areas.

Despite a quiet start on radar, the weather is expected to turn more active later in the day. Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop by mid-afternoon, mainly across inland and western portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Rain chances sit around 40%, meaning not all areas will see wet weather, but residents are advised to keep an umbrella handy.

High temperatures Monday will climb into the upper 80s, with about 87 degrees expected in Miami, 85 in Fort Lauderdale and near 89 inland. Conditions at the beaches remain relatively calm, with a low risk of rip currents, though a high UV index means sunscreen is strongly recommended.

Foggy start tied to light winds and moisture

The NEXT Weather team said the morning fog is being driven by light winds and lingering low-level moisture following Sunday's storms. The combination has allowed dense patches of fog to form inland, particularly in areas farther from the coast.

As winds pick up and temperatures rise, the fog is expected to dissipate, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds through the late morning and early afternoon.

Hotter, drier pattern ahead before weekend rain returns

After Monday, South Florida is expected to trend drier and hotter through midweek. Rain chances drop to about 20% Tuesday, with more sunshine and temperatures climbing steadily.

By Thursday through Saturday, highs are expected to reach near 90 degrees, marking a return to more summer-like conditions just as May begins.

Rain chances are forecast to increase again by Sunday, bringing the potential for more widespread showers and storms to close out the weekend.