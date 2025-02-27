Floridians fear Medicaid cuts as GOP budget plan advances

As Congress debates a new federal budget resolution, concern is growing among Floridians that Medicaid could face significant cuts, potentially impacting millions who rely on the program for healthcare.

Cortes Maria Lewis, a South Florida foster mother, is among those worried. She cares for two infants, one who has spent most of his life in a cast due to improperly developed feet and his 2-month-old sister, who suffered from malnutrition in the womb.

"Medicaid funds all of their healthcare," Lewis said. "If we lose Medicaid, this will impact his healthcare."

More than 3.7 million Floridians are enrolled in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and many families like Lewis' depend on these services. But with House Republicans proposing $880 billion in budget cuts, the future of Medicaid remains uncertain.

Congressional battle over Medicaid funding

House Speaker Mike Johnson has insisted that his budget plan will protect Medicaid but will focus on eliminating waste, fraud and abuse in the system.

"The estimate is $50 billion a year in fraud alone in Medicaid. Those are precious taxpayer dollars," Johnson said during a press conference.

However, a New York Times analysis found that nearly all of the spending overseen by the House Energy and Commerce Committee - which is tasked with making the cuts - is tied to Medicare and Medicaid, making reductions to these programs difficult to avoid.

Alison Yager, Executive Director of the Florida Health Justice Project, pushed back against Johnson's claims.

"These cuts that are on the table are not about cutting waste," Yager said. "They're about diminishing the funds that go to states and ultimately, that's going to translate to less coverage for very sick people."

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reported that nearly 4 million Floridians were eligible for Medicaid as of January 2025. Meanwhile, data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that 18% of Floridians were enrolled in Medicaid as of August 2024.

Democrats condemn GOP budget plan

Florida's Democratic leaders have strongly criticized the proposed cuts, calling them an attack on working families.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) accused Republicans of prioritizing tax cuts for billionaires over healthcare for vulnerable Americans.

"Republicans have outright lied about lowering everyday costs," Wilson said in a statement. "Miami-Dade has the highest number of Medicaid recipients in Florida and Republicans could not care less. They are perfectly fine throwing working families under the bus to keep Republican donors like Elon Musk happy."

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) also denounced the budget proposal, calling it a "vicious scheme" that would harm everyday Americans.

"This GOP rip-off does nothing to make life more affordable," she said. "It would steal nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid healthcare from families and seniors, undermine veterans' benefits and withhold food from hungry kids, all so President Trump can hand more huge tax breaks to millionaires and big corporations."

Florida leaders call for action

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava sent a letter to Florida's congressional delegation urging them to reject the measure. However, the resolution ultimately passed the House and is now in the Senate.

CBS News Miami reached out to Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) for comment but did not receive a response.

Former President Donald Trump has said that Medicaid cuts will not be included in the final budget, though concerns remain over how lawmakers will navigate the proposed spending reductions.