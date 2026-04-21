Tractor-trailer rollover on Florida's Turnpike in Broward leads to heavy traffic during Tuesday morning commute

Heavy traffic was reported on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward on Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer rolled over on an onramp and spilled its contents.

The incident was reported on the on-ramp to the Florida's Turnpike northbound from Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.

When the tractor-trailer rolled over, it spilled hundreds of boxes on the ground. Heavy equipment was brought in to both clean up the boxes and remove the truck from the scene.

Because of the rollover, the on-ramp has been closed, and the right lane headed north was also closed in the area.

It's unknown if injuries were reported.

Drivers were being urged to seek an alternate route if possible.