Florida's orange crop will be at lowest level since before World War II

Florida orange crop at lowest level since before World War II

MIAMI - The Sunshine State has a cloudy forecast for its signature citrus.

Florida's orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers should produce around 20 million boxes of oranges. That would be a 51 percent drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This, of course, will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.