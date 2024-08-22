Florida's health department offering credit monitoring after data breach

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Department of Health is offering credit monitoring and other services to people whose personal data might have been taken during a cyberattack in June.

The department said it has started notifying people who were potentially affected.

"The security breach in our network resulted in the unauthorized access of personal identifying and/or protected health information, such as a client's name, date of birth, address, Social Security Number, banking information, credit card information, driver's license number, passport number, military identification number, Nexus number, medical and dental history, medication/prescription information, provider/doctor/care coordinator name, insurance claim information, insurance coverage information, and passwords," the department said in a statement.

The department said it sent letters to those impacted that included specific details on what personal information was accessed.

The breach happened June 26, and the department said it is "collaborating with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to thoroughly investigate the breach and mitigate its impact."

The department said it is working with Kroll, a company that provides identity-monitoring services, to provide such things as credit monitoring.