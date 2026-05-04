Florida woman intentionally ran over, killed 11 ducklings for making "mess in her yard," sheriff's office says

A Florida woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after investigators said she intentionally ran over and killed several ducklings with her car.

Beverly Sasberry Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A couple told the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that on April 25 they watched as a woman in a red Honda Accord intentionally drove over a group of baby ducklings on Tempest Street.

She then allegedly turned her car around "multiple times" to hit them, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The couple said that they confronted the woman a few days later about what they had seen, and she allegedly told them that she intentionally killed the ducklings because she was upset that they made a mess in her yard," according to the sheriff's office.

That's when the couple reached out to investigators, and shared surveillance video of the woman running the ducklings over.

Investigators were able to determine that Beverly Sasberry, 64, was the owner of the red car.

They were able to pull her over on April 30, and after interviewing her they arrested her on 11 counts of cruelty to animals – a felony.