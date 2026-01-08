Florida woman says repeated spider bites inside her apartment led to toe amputation

A Florida woman is suing her former apartment complex after she said she suffered from severe medical issues due to repeated spider bites that culminated in the amputation of her toes.

Patricia Shields said spiders were found in the bathroom of her old apartment in Largo, just west of Tampa, and even had to have some of her toes amputated due to being bitten repeatedly.

In a lawsuit against Grand Oak Apartments, she said she reported the issue to management, and they did nothing to help her.

"They threw them away or blew me off," Shields said. "And then the very last time when I went and asked them to release me from my lease, mutual agreement, and they told me 'No.'"

According to court documents, the apartment complex is denying Shields' allegations and said they aren't responsible for causing her claimed injuries and damages.

Shields, who is on disability and lives in section 8 housing, said her options were limited.

"I just want everything settled," Shields said. "I really just want to go back to my life."