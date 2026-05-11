Florida woman grabs, hits deputy during arrest in Florida Keys, MCSO says

A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said she grabbed and hit a deputy during a drug arrest.

According to the MCSO, a deputy was patrolling Pine Channel Park on Big Pine Key jin the Florida Keys just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they spotted a woman, who was later identified as Julie Marie Graham, 43, sitting on a park bench well after the park had been closed for the day.

Next to her, the sheriff's office said, was drug paraphernalia in plain view of the deputy.

The sheriff's office said Graham, of Port Charlotte to the southeast of Tampa, refused to provide her identification or follow basic commands. She tried to walk away from the deputy and then attempted to pull away and resist, the sheriff's office continued.

Deputies said that she grabbed and hit the deputy during the struggle to handcuff her, knocking the deputy's glasses off.

She was medically cleared at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island near Key West and was then taken to jail.

She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and being in a park after hours.

There were no serious injuries reported.