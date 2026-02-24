Florida woman arrested after calling 911 to report son was threatening to kill her with sword, investigators say

One of Monroe County's most wanted drug offenders was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office said she called 911 for help when her son was threatening to kill her and other people with a sword.

According to information provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Stock Island home around 2 p.m. after Jerneen Green, 51, called 911.

The sheriff's office said that Green reported her son, Zjiavon Green, 31, had been drinking alcohol and was damaging property.

She also said that her son was swinging a katana-style sword and was threatening to not only kill her, but other people as well, according to the sheriff's office.

In addition, the sheriff's office said Zjiavon Green could be heard threatening his mother and the responding deputies on the 911 call.

Zijiavon Green was taken into custody in the back yard of the home on 11th Avenue, and he told deputies that the incident began after an argument with his mother.

In addition to Zijiavon Green's arrest, deputies also arrested his mother, Jerneen.

The sheriff's office said she was taken into custody on several warrants for trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking hydrocodone, and cocaine sales as well as several charges of drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, among other charges.

The katana-style sword was found at the home, and both suspects were brought to jail.