Florida Vote-by-Mail totals increase as early voting nears

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 660,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast in the August 23 primary elections, with in-person early voting starting soon.

According to the state's Division of Elections website, of the 659,589 vote-by-mail ballots returned as of Thursday morning, 290,846 had come from registered Democrats and 257,885 from registered Republicans. Another 8,301 had been returned by people registered with third parties, and 102,557 were cast by people without party affiliation.

About 3.4 million additional vote-by-mail ballots had been distributed but not returned. Of that amount, 1.5 million had been distributed to Democrats and 1.06 million had gone out to Republicans.

In-person early voting is required to be offered from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, while a number of counties will open early-voting sites on Monday.

In Miami-Dade, in-person early voting begins on Monday, August 8th. In Broward, it begins on Saturday, August 13th.