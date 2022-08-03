Miami-Dade to test voting machines ahead of August primary election
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County Elections Department wants to make sure it's ready for the August primary.
On Wednesday, they will test the voting equipment that will be used for the August 23 Primary Election.
Test ballots will be cast with a pre-determined outcome. The results will then be collected and tabulated to ensure the votes were accurate.
In-person early voting for the primary election gets underway on August 8th.
