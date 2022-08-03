Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade to test voting machines ahead of August primary election

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County Elections Department wants to make sure it's ready for the August primary.

On Wednesday, they will test the voting equipment that will be used for the August 23 Primary Election.

Test ballots will be cast with a pre-determined outcome. The results will then be collected and tabulated to ensure the votes were accurate.

In-person early voting for the primary election gets underway on August 8th.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 8:06 AM

