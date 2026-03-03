Florida university leaders put a pause on hiring international faculty and staff members through H-1B visas

The State University System's Board of Governors on Monday approved a pause in hiring international faculty and staff members through what are known as H-1B visas.

The measure directs each university's board of trustees to "not utilize the H-1B program in its personnel program to hire any new employees through January 5, 2027."

While the pause is in effect, officials will study the cost of the federal H-1B program, along with how it is used by the different universities.

When the item was before the board on Jan. 29, critics raised concerns that the proposal could hinder Florida's standing educationally and financially.

"It's entirely possible, and entirely probable, that many of the comments that we've heard have really good points," said Board of Governors Chairman Alan Levine.

In October, Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at universities using H-1B visas to hire employees from other countries. He also described many H-1B hires as "cheap labor" to save money.

In September, President Donald Trump restricted the issuance of the visas.