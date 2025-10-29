DeSantis directs state university system to stop using H-1B visas to hire employees outside U.S., calling it "cheap labor"

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday directed the state university system to end using what are known as H-1B visas to hire employees from other countries.

During an appearance at the University of South Florida in Tampa, DeSantis questioned why state universities had staff members on H-1B visas, such as a public-policy professor from China, a psychologist and counselor from the United Kingdom, an athletics operations and communications coordinator from Trinidad and Tobago and an assistant swim coach from Spain.

DeSantis gave the directive to the university system's Board of Governors, which will meet next week at USF.

The directive came after the Trump administration this month said it would require $100,000 fees for foreign-born people to obtain H-1B visas. DeSantis described many H-1B hires as "cheap labor" to save money.

"We can do it with our residents in Florida or with Americans, and if we can't do it, then, man, we need to really look deeply about what is going on with this situation," DeSantis said. University of Florida Interim President Donald Landry said he endorses the review of H-1B visa hires, adding "We are conducting our own now."