Six arrested in Florida undercover operation targeting online child predators, AG Uthmeier announces

State Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday the arrest of six men in North Florida as part of a multi-agency undercover operation aimed at catching online child predators.

"Thanks to the many law enforcement partners involved in Operation Summer Hurricane, six predators, including one illegal alien, who targeted Florida children were caught and will face prosecution," Uthmeier said in a press release.

The three-night operation, conducted from July 10 to July 12, was led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Tallahassee Regional Operations Center Violent Crime 2 Squad and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Partner agencies included the Franklin, Liberty, Bay, and Leon County sheriff's offices, the Tallahassee Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, the Office of Statewide Intelligence and the Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith said the arrests marked the first operation of its kind in the county. Franklin County is located just south of Tallahassee.

"Their dedication and teamwork led to the apprehension of dangerous predators who pose a threat to our community," he said, adding that strong partnerships made the effort possible.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said protecting Florida's children remains a top priority.

"FDLE will never stop fighting for Florida's families," he said.

Arrests made during Operation Summer Hurricane

Colbey G. Adams: Arrested by Leon County Sheriff's Office on charges including direct/promote performance of a sexual act by a child, solicitation of a minor, harmful communication with a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Jarvis Arteza Baker Jr.: Arrested by FDLE on attempted human trafficking of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, misuse of a two-way communication device, and obscene communication to a minor. Additional Franklin County charges include fleeing and eluding with property damage, reckless driving, and dangerous excessive speeding.

William Jared Breski: Arrested twice, first by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for failure to register and providing false registration information, and later by the Leon County Sheriff's Office for direct/promote performance of a sexual act by a child, solicitation of a minor, harmful communication with a minor, transmission of obscene material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Joshua Heath Lolley: Arrested by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on charges of traveling to meet a minor and misuse of a two-way communication device.

Christopher Edward Nabors: Arrested by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on charges including traveling to meet a minor, misuse of a two-way communication device, and transmission of material harmful to a minor.

Jose De Jesus Salazar Gomez: Arrested by FDLE on charges of traveling to meet a minor and misuse of a two-way communication device.

According to the release, Homeland Security Investigations agents determined Gomez is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and placed a deportation detainer on him.

Authorities said two additional arrests remain outstanding. All cases are still under active investigation.

Anyone with information about child exploitation is urged to contact local law enforcement or report to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).