Florida Turnpike section in Broward County to close Sunday for overpass repairs after being struck by big rig

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.

The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.

Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.

Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.

