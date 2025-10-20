Florida Turnpike closed for several hours after deadly shooting in Miami Gardens, authorities say

The Florida Turnpike was closed for several hours after a shooting left a man dead in Miami Gardens, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Monday morning.

FHP said the shooting happened at about 7:35 p.m. Sunday, when an incident between an SUV and a sedan took place in the northbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike near NW 199th Street.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, when troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, and the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

MDSO said a traffic crash also happened because of the shooting between the SUV and the sedan. However, officials have not said if anyone was injured.

FHP closed the northbound lanes for about six hours as crews worked to clear the scene, and the homicide bureau began an investigation.

Investigators have not released any information concerning what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.