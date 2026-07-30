Florida toddler dies after finding gun, shooting himself inside home, deputies say

A Florida toddler died on Monday after deputies said he accidentally shot himself at his home.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Northside home around 10 p.m. after getting word that a 2-year-old boy had been shot.

That boy, who wasn't identified, was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said that the initial investigation revealed that the boy had somehow accessed the gun inside his home before he accidentally shot himself.

The sheriff's office said it would continue to investigate how the boy was able to get ahold of the weapon before what they called a "100% preventable tragedy."

"As our investigation continues, our hearts are with everyone who loved the little boy during his short life," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

It's against Florida law to knowingly leave a loaded firearm accessible to a child under 16 when the child could gain access without permission.

And if a child does access an unsecured firearm and then uses it to cause injury or death, the gun owner may face criminal charges.

The sheriff's office reminded all gun owners to be responsible by securing a firearm, and to keep them locked and out of reach of children.

Gun owners should also use a gun safe, lockbox or trigger lock to prevent unauthorized access. Firearms should also never be left unsecured in your home or vehicle.