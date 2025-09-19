CBP officers at Florida airport discover human skull and bones in luggage, passenger claims ritual use

What began as a routine baggage check at Tampa International Airport ended with U.S. customs officers unwrapping something far darker — a foil-wrapped bundle of bones, including part of a human skull.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made the shocking discovery when a passenger declaring just 10 cigars was found carrying a bag containing the human remains, officials said Thursday.

According to CBP Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel, agriculture specialists initially flagged the traveler's belongings for prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and other items. Inside a foil-wrapped duffel bag, officers uncovered bones, including part of a human skull, Martel said.

Passenger told CBP human remains were for ritual use

The passenger told officers the remains were intended for ritual use.

Photos shared by CBP showed what looked like a skull and vertebrae partially wrapped in aluminum foil. Other images showed officers wearing gloves and inspecting luggage on a table, with the seized items laid out in evidence bags.

CBP said the bones posed serious health risks and were destroyed.

U.S. Customs officers at Tampa International Airport discovered bones, including part of a skull, in a passenger's luggage after he declared only cigars. CBP

Martel emphasized that the case highlights the unpredictable nature of international travel inspections.

"At CBP, we never know what baggage may hold, but smugglers should know we'll always have a bone to pick," he said in a post on X.

No further details were released about the passenger, including nationality or possible charges.

CDC sets strict rules for transporting human remains

Other images showed officers wearing gloves and inspecting luggage on a table, with the seized items laid out in evidence bags. CBP

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention require specific documentation when human remains are brought into the United States, depending on whether they are embalmed, cremated, or if the person died of an infectious disease.

In most cases, a death certificate stating the cause of death must accompany the remains, along with official export and import clearances.

When a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident dies abroad, next of kin are instructed to notify the U.S. State Department, which provides consular assistance around the clock. Consular officials help families obtain required paperwork, including death certificates, mortuary certificates, and permits, as well as coordinating transport with airlines and local authorities.

Federal rules also require that non-cremated remains be shipped in leak-proof containers to prevent the spread of potential pathogens. Even when infectious disease is not listed as the cause of death, public health agencies warn that blood and body fluids may still pose risks to handlers.

The CDC notes that cremated remains, embalmed bodies, and clean, dry bones can generally be imported without a permit. However, remains of individuals who died from infectious diseases, if not embalmed or cremated, fall under stricter regulations and may require a CDC import permit before entry.