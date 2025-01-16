Broward judge could face reprimand for court comment

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward County circuit judge could face a reprimand for actions such as reminding an attorney in court that he had not returned a phone call related to her re-election campaign.

That's according to documents posted Thursday on the Florida Supreme Court website.

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission recommended that the Supreme Court reprimand Judge Stefanie Moon. The recommendation said, in part, that Moon in January 2024 left a voicemail for an attorney asking that he serve on her re-election committee. The attorney did not respond to the phone call, and Moon brought up the issue during a subsequent court hearing.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates complaints about judicial conduct, said Moon's action was inappropriate and violated judicial canons.

"Indeed, the attorney remained concerned that the judge's mention of his failure to return the judge's call and perceived failure to support the judge's campaign might negatively impact his clients (present and future) who may be assigned to Judge Moon's division," the Judicial Qualifications Commission recommendation said.

In a separate incident, the commission said Moon violated a judicial canon by contacting the therapist of a man who was a party in a case and whose mental health was an issue. The therapist was a witness in the case, and the Judicial Qualifications Commission said Moon did not disclose the "ex parte" communication to the parties.

Moon reached an agreement, known as a stipulation, with the commission that said she did not dispute the findings of the investigation and accepted the recommended discipline.

The Supreme Court has ultimate disciplinary authority over judges.