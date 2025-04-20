Florida State University shooting and gun control

Jim talks with Democratic Party Chairperson Nikki Fried about the FSU mass shooting

Florida State University shooting/gun control

Thursday's deadly mass shooting at Florida State University has renewed cries for gun control in the state.

Two people were killed and six were injured Thursday during a mass shooting at Florida State University's Student Union, officials said.

The alleged shooter, identified as 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was also wounded by responding officers and remained in the hospital.

All injured victims are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital said Friday. Five victims were wounded by gunfire while a sixth was injured while fleeing the scene, police confirmed.

The Florida legislature is down the street from the university and is in session, but nothing will get done.

Jim explores why.

Guest: Nikki Fried/FL Democratic Party Chair