Florida crash, blood evidence lead to murder charge against Broward truck driver, sheriff says

A truck crash on a rural road in St. Lucie County turned into a homicide investigation after detectives say they found blood inside and outside a semi cab, evidence that led to a first-degree murder charge against a 41-year-old Pompano Beach truck driver.

Olson Jean is sitting in jail roughly 100 miles from home after St. Lucie County sheriff's detectives charged him with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence over the weekend.

Investigators say Jean was taken into custody on Jan. 15 in Fort Pierce after he crashed his semi cab into a ditch on a rural road behind a truck stop. On Saturday, detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced Jean was formally charged with first-degree murder with a firearm after blood was found inside and outside the truck, according to authorities.

A late-night semi-truck crash in St. Lucie County led investigators to discover blood evidence, ultimately resulting in a first-degree murder charge. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Detectives accuse Jean of killing 32-year-old Wendy Moncion of Coconut Creek. Investigators said family members told them Jean and Moncion are cousins.

Residents who live near the crash site said it was unusual to see a large truck on the narrow roadway.

"It's a residential road," said Lauren Carter, who lives nearby. She said it appeared the driver may have been trying to turn around before the truck went off the road and into a ditch.

CBS News Miami attempted multiple times to contact Moncion's family for comment, but they declined. No one answered the door at Jean's home in Pompano Beach.

Olson Jean. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

In a statement, the St. Lucie County sheriff called the case "a violent and senseless crime" and said investigators "will pursue justice for victims and their families."

The sheriff's office said additional details are expected to be released Tuesday.