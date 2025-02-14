Florida Senator Rick Scott pushes for tougher sanctions, travel restrictions on Cuba

Florida Senator Rick Scott wants to restrict flights to Cuba

Florida Senator Rick Scott wants to restrict flights to Cuba

Florida Senator Rick Scott wants to restrict flights to Cuba

MIAMI - Florida Sen. Rick Scott is once again pushing for tighter sanctions on the Cuban government, including renewed restrictions on flights to the island.

The Republican senator argues that U.S. travel to Cuba financially benefits the Cuban military and fuels government repression.

Speaking exclusively with CBS News Miami, Scott detailed his proposal and its potential impact on Cuban Americans who frequently travel to visit family.

Scott: Travel funds repression in Cuba

Scott claims that money spent by Cuban American travelers in Cuba ultimately strengthens the country's authoritarian regime.

"When people travel to Cuba, those close to the government - mainly the military - benefit from it," Scott said. "The funds are used to repress those who oppose the government."

Some Cuban Americans, however, worry that further travel restrictions would only make life harder for their loved ones on the island.

"It wouldn't be the best for a lot of people," said Orestes Pedraza, whose wife lives in Cuba. He was headed to Havana at Miami International Airport when he spoke to CBS News Miami. "I don't want anything bad to happen to our families in Cuba."

Legislation targets Cuban government officials

Scott recently introduced a bill called the Democracy Act, which aims to impose asset freezes and visa bans on key sectors of the Cuban government, particularly the military.

He emphasized that the bill is part of a broader strategy to weaken authoritarian regimes in Latin America.

"All their problems in Latin America start with the Cuban regime," Scott said. "If you get rid of the Castro regime, it helps us get rid of [Venezuela's Nicolás] Maduro and [Nicaragua's Daniel] Ortega."

Orlando Gutierrez, from the Assembly of Cuban Resistance, supports Scott's approach.

"These sanctions strike at an elite government that claims to be socialist but is actually an oligarchy that feeds off the Cuban people," Gutierrez said.

Scott expressed confidence in the bill's passage.

"I'm very optimistic that we're going to get it passed this time," he said.

Renewing travel restrictions?

Historically, Republican administrations have tightened travel restrictions to Cuba.

Under President Donald Trump in 2019 and 2020, the U.S. banned flights to eight Cuban cities outside Havana.

Scott indicated he would support reinstating those measures or going even further.

"I don't think we should have any travel to Cuba," Scott said. "If you want to move back to Cuba, move back to Cuba. But it doesn't help the people of Cuba—it helps the regime oppress them."

Some Cuban Americans say they understand the reasoning but acknowledge the personal hardship such restrictions would bring.

"It's true that we will be affected because we have family there," said Joelkis Estrada, who was flying to Havana with her husband to visit her gravely ill father-in-law. "But at the same time, I understand that the U.S. needs to pressure the Cuban government."

Scott confirmed that he is actively pushing for travel restrictions and hopes to see them reinstated by the end of the year.