Florida Senate panel backs aid for educators

TALLAHASSEE - A state Senate panel on Monday unanimously approved a measure that would help high-school educators who teach dual-enrollment courses obtain graduate degrees.

The bill, approved by the Senate Education PreK-12 Committee, would create the Dual Enrollment Educator Scholarship Program, which would cover the costs of tuition and fees for eligible teachers who are enrolled or accepted into certain graduate degrees at state universities.

Teachers who participate in the program would be required to complete degrees within three years and teach at least one general education course per semester in a public school district for at least three years after completing the degrees.

The bill also would create what's called the Teacher Apprenticeship Program aimed at developing "an alternative pathway for individuals to enter the teaching profession." Another part of the proposal would expand the authority of the state Department of Education's Office of Inspector General. The office would be authorized to investigate "allegations or reports of suspected violations of a student's, parent's or teacher's rights."