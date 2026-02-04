Florida Senate approves allowing more garage apartments to boost affordable housing

A proposal to boost affordable housing through garage apartments and other accessory dwellings on single family home lots passed the Florida Senate on Wednesday.

However, the action once again awaits action by the House.

The Senate quickly and unanimously voted in support of the proposal that would allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs), often referred to as "granny flats" or "carriage houses," in areas usually restricted to single-family homes.

"ADUs can increase workforce housing because ADUs cost less to build, they cost less to rent and are often located in areas where workers need to live and be close to their jobs," said bill sponsor Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville.

A similar measure in the House (HB 313) has two more committee stops before it can reach the floor.

This is not the first time the Florida legislature has approved this type of proposal

Last year, the House and Senate approved separate versions of the proposal, but the chambers were unable to work out how to regulate the dwellings as short-term rentals.

As with the 2025 bill, Gaetz' proposal seeks to prohibit the owner of an accessory dwelling from offering the unit for rent for less than one month.

Currently, cities and counties can regulate the units, which are independent living spaces added to residential properties.

Gainesville, Tampa, Orlando and St. Petersburg are among cities that already allow such units.

The bill would require every county and municipality to enact an ordinance involving single-family residential areas by Dec. 1. The local governments would be prohibited from imposing "undue" parking restrictions while controlling construction and permitting.

The bill also allows certain land donated to local governments for affordable housing to be used to house military families.

Another aspect directs the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability to evaluate the efficacy of using mezzanine finance, or second position short-term debt, to stimulate the construction of owner-occupied affordable housing, and to evaluate the potential for tiny homes to meet affordable housing needs.