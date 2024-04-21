Watch CBS News
Former state senator shares possible solutions to Florida's housing affordability crisis

By Jim DeFede

Florida's Housing Affordability Crisis | Facing South Florida
MIAMI — With 1,000 people a day moving to Florida, finding affordable housing remains one of the most challenging concerns for residents — especially here in South Florida.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to former state senator Jeff Brandes, who runs the Florida Policy Project, which has been exploring solutions that include the role of vouchers and something called "upselling."

