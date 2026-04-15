Florida couple gets stranded in water during scuba dive after boat anchor fails: "This is it"

A Florida couple says they're lucky to be alive after a frightening ordeal off the coast left them stranded in the water.

The couple said that they were in the middle of a scuba dive about five miles off the coast of Boca Grande, northwest of Naples, when the anchor on their boat failed.

They were below the surface of the water at the time, and high winds and large waves pushed the boat away from them, leaving them stranded.

Eventually they were able to make it to a buoy about a mile off the coast of Florida, and remained there until they could be rescued.

However, they said that they didn't think help would come.

"Literally praying," Tony Rivera said. "We knew there wasn't going to be any help. We didn't send a message to our families."

He also said there had no equipment to contact anyone.

"In our minds, and in our state at the time, there's no hope," Rivera said. "This is it."

As night fell, they said that they used a dive light to signal another diver and they were later rescued.

The couple says that they're grateful to be alive and hopes someone spots their missing boat and reports it.