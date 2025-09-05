Florida repurposes prison dubbed "Deportation Depot" for immigrant detainees as part of mass-deportation push

Florida this week began accepting immigrant detainees at a repurposed prison in Baker County, dubbed "Deportation Depot," as part of the state's support of President Donald Trump's mass-deportation efforts, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

The use of Baker Correctional Institution, which the state mothballed as a prison four years ago because of staffing shortages, coincided with a federal appellate court ruling Thursday allowing authorities to resume sending detainees to a remote facility in the Everglades, called "Alligator Alcatraz" by state officials.

According to the governor's office, the Baker County facility opened on Tuesday and had more than 100 detainees as of Friday. It can house up to 1,500 people.