Facing South Florida examines Florida's redistricting efforts

This week, the Florida Legislature passed a new Congressional map that was drawn in secret by Gov. Ron DeSantis and announced exclusively on Fox News.

In fact, he gave it to Fox before he even gave it to legislators and the map provided by the Governor's office specifically highlighted that the new map was created to potentially send four additional Republicans to Congress from Florida.

Before this map was created, there were 20 districts that favored Republicans and eight that favored Democrats.

This new map creates 24 districts that favor Republicans.

Here is how State Senator Jason Pizzo (NPA-Broward) described what was happening: "So roughly 41% of registered voters in Florida are Republican but proposing 24 out of 28 congressional maps would mean 86%of all congressional districts are actually Republican districts. Let me pose the question this way, why is 59% of registered voters in Florida no longer represented?"

The Governor's staff had no answer to Pizzo's question.

As we all know by now, this national redistricting battle started last year after President Trump, afraid that Democrats would take over the House, demanded that Texas redraw their map to pick up five new Republican seats.

A month later, in August 2025, Trump, in a Truth Social post, specifically called on Florida to follow Texas's lead.

In response, Democrats in California and Virginia redrew their maps to create more Democratic seats. And following this week's US Supreme Court decision, which severely limits the portion of the Voting Rights Act that allowed racially drawn Congressional districts, other states are likely to enter the fray.

The back and forth over redistricting have set off a lot of finger pointing, with Republicans complaining when Democrats commit partisan gerrymandering and Democrats complain when Republicans do it. And truth be told, there is hypocrisy on all sides.

Nevertheless, it is important to remember a few things about Florida that are different than other states. In California and Virginia, their partisan gerrymandered maps were given to the voters to either accept or reject. They chose to approve them.

DeSantis could have drawn a gerrymandered map and presented it to voters in Florida. He had plenty of time. But he chose not to, deciding instead to follow Texas's lead of just ramming through a map that favors Republicans.

But Florida is not Texas. Florida's constitution specifically prohibits partisan gerrymandering. Voters in 2010 passed a constitutional amendment known as the Fair Districts Amendment that says congressional maps cannot be drawn to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent.

And yet, Gov. DeSantis, in presenting his map to the legislature, argued he is not bound by Florida's constitution. During a senate committee hearing on Tuesday, the Governor's legal counsel, Mo Jazil, told Senators the Governor doesn't believe he has to follow the Fair Districts provision of the state constitution because the Governor has decided it's unconstitutional.

Think about that for a moment. The governor is now deciding which parts of the Florida Constitution he wants to follow. That notion was reinforced when State Sen. Rosiland Osgood questioned Jason Poreda, the man who drew the new congressional map.

OSGOOD: The question is, how does this map comply with the Fair Districts Amendment.

POREDA: Well, as Mr. Jazil just testified, it doesn't have to.

So, since the Governor believes he doesn't have to follow the constitution prohibiting the use of partisan information when drawing congressional maps, that's exactly what Poreda said he did.

"Not using race and not having to comply with the fair districts amendments, the entire suite of redistricting criteria that are available to other states, I used here, including partisan data," he told senators.

When the redrawn map was voted on by the full House and Senate, Democrats opposed the new maps and Republicans voted for it. There were a couple of exceptions. In the House, one Republican, Hillary Cassel, defied the governor and voted against the map.

And in the Senate, four Republican senators voted against the map, including two from Miami-Dade County: Sen. Ileana Garcia and Sen. Alexis Calatayud. Neither wanted to speak after the vote, but this is how Republican Sen. Jen Bradley, an attorney from North Florida, explained why she voted no.

"Being a senator and being in elected office carries a tremendous responsibility and I don't have the pleasure, I don't sit here as a senator looking at a map and saying, 'Boy that map looks good for Rs,'" she said. "I have a duty to uphold the constitution that I swore to defend. I can't do it [vote for the map]. It's just unconstitutional."

In the past, when the legislature has done Congressional redistricting, they have held public hearings around the state – like they did after the 2010 census – or they embarked on a lengthy legislative process, as they did in 2022. But this time, there was nothing deliberate about the process.

24 hours after the Governor gave the legislature the map, they were voting on it in committee. And the level of secrecy surrounding how this map was drawn was rather amazing. During the one hearing in the Senate, Senators from both parties tried to find out who was involved in creating the map that that gave Republicans four additional seats.

SENATOR JEN BRADLEY: "Can you identify individuals you were in consultation with, through the map making process, any outside groups involved, can you give us a sense of who you collaborated with in the rendition of this map?"

JASON POREDA: "So I'm the only map drawer. I'm the only one who moved the lines around. I did work with other EOG staff and counsel, but I'll leave it at that."

"EOG" refers to the Executive Office of the Governor. And this was how Poreda responded when Senator Rosiland Osgood asked the same question: "Any other internal conversations I had with the EOG staff or counsel, I'm going to keep to myself."

And this was the exchange with the Democratic Leader of the Senate, Lori Berman.

SENATOR LORI BERMAN: "Can you tell us who reviewed this map before it was published yesterday?"

JASON POREDA: "I'm going to leave the same answer I just gave."

BERMAN: "I'm confused why you can't tell us who had the opportunity to review this map? What privilege or what reason is there for not telling us who reviewed this map?"

JASON POREDA: "I've been advised by counsel to just leave it at EOG staff and counsel, yeah, and that's it."

One reason why the governor is being so secretive is he knows there will be a lawsuit and he wants to make it as hard as possible for the groups suing to get to the truth. Back in 2010, former Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber was the legal advisor for the Fair Districts Amendment and was part of the legal team that successfully sued the state in 2015 over redistricting.

"Obviously, the Constitution was not the organizing principle of the Governor's maps," Gelber told CBS News Miami. "It was clearly his own hubris because he just simply disregarded one of the more popular constitutional amendments in the last few decades. Florida voters said they wanted districts that were drawn So this was not about the people of Florida. It was not the constitution of Florida; it was about Governor DeSantis and probably pleasing Republican primary voters in 28."