Florida rapper Julio Foolio shot and killed at Tampa hotel, lawyer says

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed in a Tampa hotel parking lot early Sunday morning.

His lawyer, Lewis Fusco, confirmed his death to CBS News affiliate WTSP-TV in Tampa.

Around 4:40 a.m., Tampa police officers were called out to a shooting reported at the Holiday Inn Tampa North, where two cars were shot at, resulting in four people getting hit by gunfire, Tampa Police spokesperson Jonee Lewis said at a news conference.

One of the victims was believed to be Charles Jones, 26, but police said his identity is pending confirmation by the medical examiner. According to WTSP, Jones is Foolio's legal name.

Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Fusco told WTSP that that Foolio was in Tampa to celebrate his birthday at an Airbnb but was asked to leave because there were too many people at the residence. He then went to the Holiday Inn, where he was reportedly ambushed, Fusco told WTSP.

Foolio, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, shared and promoted on his page that he was in Tampa for his birthday.

Hotel guests were not evacuated but police were on the scene to assist them if necessary, Lewis said.

Police are urging the public to provide any videos or information they may have to assist with the investigation.

"If you saw something or heard something any little detail can help us figure out what happened this morning," Lewis said.

People can contact the Tampa Police Department at (813)231-6130.