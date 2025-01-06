Florida ranks second in nation for norovirus outbreaks, CDC Reports

MIAMI - Florida ranks second in the nation for confirmed norovirus outbreaks, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The highly contagious virus, often referred to as the "stomach bug," is spreading rapidly this season, particularly in crowded settings like cruise ships.

"Norovirus is a highly infectious virus that causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea," said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist. "This is the time of year we typically see norovirus cases peak, especially in the winter, with all the traveling."

Between Sept. 1, 2023 and Oct. 31, 2024, Florida reported 24 confirmed norovirus outbreaks, the second highest in the nation, according to the CDC.

Cruise ships were among the hardest hit, with 16 outbreaks reported in 2024 alone. Five of those occurred in December, sickening 890 passengers and crew members.

"I wish I would have known before we went," said Tamara Holmes, who recently returned from a holiday cruise. "We took precautions: washing our hands, trying to keep a safe distance from everybody as best as we could."

Monica Greidinger, preparing for a flight at Miami International Airport, advised fellow travelers to take extra precautions. "If you're sick, don't travel," she told CBS News Miami. "I suggest going back to basics, wearing face masks-that's all we can do."

However, experts warn that masks alone may not prevent norovirus infections. "The most important thing is to wash your hands," said Dr. Gounder.

"Alcohol-based sanitizers don't work well for this virus. It's also critical to sanitize food preparation areas and any surfaces that could be contaminated."

There is no specific treatment for norovirus, which typically lasts one to three days.

Doctors recommend that infected individuals stay home, rest and hydrate with water to recover.