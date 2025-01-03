Norovirus cases are surging. Here's how to protect yourself.

MIAMI - While it's a new year, we're starting 2025 with the same old viruses and several now are surging.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, surveillance of wastewater nationally shows that while flu and RSV levels are moderate, COVID-19 levels are high.

Also surging are cases of norovirus, also called the stomach flu or stomach bug. The agency found between Aug.1 and Dec. 11, 2024, there were 36% more norovirus outbreaks reported by states that share data than in the same period last seasonal year.

"Norovirus is a small virus that is known to cause these outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness. Usually, when there's cases, it's predominantly nausea and vomiting, and then a little less diarrhea," said Dr. Donald Dumford, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Norovirus is highly contagious, which is why we often see outbreaks in places where people are in close proximity, like holiday parties. It is typically spread through food and beverage contamination, touching contaminated surfaces or being near someone who is sick.

Outbreaks are also often seen on cruise ships, in congregate living situations like nursing homes and jails, as well as schools and places where people are close together.

Dumford said to help prevent the virus from making its way into your home, be sure to regularly wash your hands. Also, sanitize all high-touch areas, like countertops, doorknobs and light switches. And if you're sick - stay home.

"With norovirus, there are no treatment options. It is just giving it time to get better. Most people get better within 72 hours, usually, symptoms will resolve completely by then," said Dumford.

And for those who get the bug.

"Make sure to be overly cautious about washing your hands, not preparing food for others at those times and trying to keep yourself isolated as much as possible to make sure that you're not exposing other people during your contagious period," said Dumford.

He added that if you do wind up getting norovirus, it's important to drink lots of water, otherwise you could risk dehydration. If your symptoms become severe, it's best to get medical care.

The Cleveland Clinic provided some of the information used in this report.