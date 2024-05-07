Florida ranks near the bottom of the list for teacher pay

Florida ranks at the bottom of the list for teacher pay, study found

Florida ranks at the bottom of the list for teacher pay, study found

MIAMI - Recently approved legislation to raise the base salary of teachers in the state wasn't enough to raise our standing compared to other states.

A new report from the National Education Association shows Florida at the bottom, ranking 50th in teacher pay. This is a slip from last year when it was ranked 48th.

According to the NEA, $58,970 is the minimum living wage needed for a family of one adult and one child to make ends meet in the state. The average teacher salary in the state, $53,098, falls short.

The national average public school teacher salary for 2022-23 was $69,544.

Increases in housing and insurance costs in the state, specifically in Miami-Dade which is number one in the nation for inflation, is taking a toll when it comes to recruiting and retaining teachers.

To add to that, veteran teachers have not seen pay increases on par with newer teachers hired at an increased base salary rate.

According to NEA, average teacher pay has failed to keep up with inflation over the past decade. Adjusted for inflation, on average, teachers are making 5 percent less than they did 10 years ago and 9 percent less than the peak in 2009-10.

United Teachers of Dade points out another problem, the shuffling of funds away from public schools.

"With Florida experiencing a massive teacher shortage, the legislature has instead spent billions on private and religious schools. UTD will be calling for the legislature to act quickly to address this harsh reality during their upcoming special session," according to a statement from the United Teachers of Dade.

