Dramatic video shows Florida deputies saving 11 people after pontoon boat flips over

Florida deputies rushed to save the lives of nearly a dozen people who were tossed into the water off the Fort Myers coast when their pontoon boat overturned, and the dramatic rescue was caught on video.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to reports of an overturned pontoon boat near Fort Myers Beach just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Lee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Those Marine Unit deputies raced to the scene and arrived within three minutes of receiving the initial call.

When they arrived, they said all 11 people who were on board the pontoon boat when it flipped over were safely rescued from the water with the help of multiple good Samaritans, the sheriff's office said.

Two people who were pulled from the water were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, but everyone else was uninjured.

Video of the dramatic rescue was released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and it was posted to their Facebook page.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears as though the pontoon boat flipped over due to high winds and a large wave.

The overturned pontoon boat was eventually towed away from the scene, the sheriff's office concluded.