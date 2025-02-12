Panthers will have 8 players competing in the Four Nations Faceoff tournament

SUNRISE - The Florida Panthers have two weeks off but that doesn't mean about half of the team won't be playing hockey.

The NHL is officially on a break for the Four Nations Faceoff tournament. The United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden will compete over the next two weeks in a round robin competition followed by a championship game. The games will start this week in Montreal and then the scene shifts to Boston where the final will be held.

The Panthers lead the league with eight players competing led by their Finnish contingent. Players say friendships will take a brief hiatus while wearing their nation's jerseys, one of the biggest honors a hockey player can have. And while some may say players are better off resting, the invaluable experience of competing in this event combined with being in the locker room and interacting with other great countrymen outweighs any additional time on ice concerns.

Barkov stays captain

Aleksander Barkov is building a Hall of Fame caliber career. His numbers are outstanding. He has two Selke awards and is the only Finnish captain in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup. So, it's fitting that he will wear the "C" for Finland in this tournament. Along with Barkov, Niko Mikkola, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen made the team as well. Add in assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu serving on the coaching staff and you may as well call them the "Florida Finns" for the next two weeks.

Red, white and Tkachuk

Team USA will play Finland Thursday night with Matthew Tkachuk going up against Barkov. It will be fascinating to watch and Tkachuk is fired up for it. Along with Matthew, brother Brady is on the team marking the first time the two have been together for America. Add in Panthers general manager Bill Zito as part of the USA brain trust and equipment manager Teddy Richards, the Cats have a good piece of the red, white, and blue team.

Oh , Canada

The Canadians are always fully engaged in these international competitions. It's "their sport" after all. Although, there has been dismay north of the border as other nations have caught, and on many occasions like the World Juniors, passed Canada. There is great anticipation that this time around they'll have the likes of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby team up for the first time. The Sams will represent the Panthers as both Reinhart and Bennett are competing. Reinhart is having another sensational season, passing the 30-goal mark already, becoming the only Panther ever to score at least 30 goals in his first four seasons in Florida. Bennett is as feisty as they come and brings an edge and intensity every team wants. Canada is coached by Tampa's Jon Cooper who knows firsthand the impact Bennett's intensity has on an opponent. Panthers assistant general manager Gregory Campbell has assisted Canada in scouting for the tournament.

Savvy Swedes

Gustav Forsling will do what he does best. His great skating and defensive ability and smarts have made him an automatic for the team. He continues to lead the Panthers in plus- minus and is a model of toughness and consistency for the Stanley Cup champs. Panthers assistant coach Myles Fee is on the Sweden staff and Patric Hornqvist is part of the brain trust running the team.

Who ya got

It's impossible not to be a homer here and go with Team USA. The Tkachuk brothers, Austin Matthews and Jack Eichel and the other great Americans on the team will lend themselves to a wild scene next week in Boston. Canada is loaded up front but the U.S. has the best goalie and if they make the final game - home ice. And they have the ultimate competitor that as we know firsthand in South Florida, can bring an entire team into the fight needed to win it all, Matthew Tkachuk.