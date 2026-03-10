Florida mom who allowed boyfriend to beat, torture 5-year-old son sentenced to 60 years in prison

A mother from Central Florida who allowed her boyfriend to repeatedly beat and torture her 5-year-old son has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The VSO said Taylor Schaefer entered an open plea to her charges in the 2023 case.

The sheriff's office said that investigators discovered "multiple recordings" of the 5-year-old victim receiving beatings from Schaefer's boyfriend, Shawn Stone.

Taylor Schaefer Volusia Sheriff's Office

The DeLand-area woman had been present in the house when the abuse was taking place, and on several occasions, the boy was seen to be visibly injured and limping in her presence, the sheriff's office said.

However, the boy received no care or medical attention.

In addition, the sheriff's office said video showed that the boy was not only beaten, but he repeatedly had his hands tied behind his back for hours at a time.

He was also tied up, placed in a dog cage and was often punished by being deprived of food.

Stone's case is still pending in court, the sheriff's office said.