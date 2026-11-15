Florida Democrats celebrate midterm gains as Republicans defend statewide victories despite political headwinds

Florida's Democratic and Republican Party leaders are offering sharply different assessments of the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats celebrating what they describe as historic legislative gains while Republicans argue their party successfully weathered a difficult national political environment.

In separate interviews with Jim DeFede on CBS Miami's Facing South Florida, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power discussed the election results, the challenges facing their parties and what those outcomes could mean for future elections.

Fried said Democrats made significant progress despite being heavily outspent, while Power acknowledged that Republicans faced political headwinds driven by economic uncertainty and the war in Iran.

Both leaders pointed to their parties' voter outreach and organizational infrastructure as key factors in the results.

Nikki Fried says Florida Democrats had their best election night in decades

Fried described the midterms as a major step forward for Florida Democrats, who have struggled to compete with Republicans in statewide elections in recent years.

She said the party's gains were particularly significant given the financial disadvantages Democrats have faced over the past three election cycles.

"And so what's happened here in our state is over those six years we have left ground vacant," Fried said. "And so we had to come in and start to rebuild an infrastructure here in our state party by ourselves."

Watch the full episode of CBS Miami's Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede in the video below.

Fried said those efforts were beginning to produce results.

"The fact that we were able to have the best night that we've had in 30 years, we flipped as of even this week, we flipped another legislative seat," she said.

According to Fried, Democrats have flipped 17 state House seats and one state Senate seat, along with 48 other seats before Election Day, including positions on school boards and in local governments.

She pointed to victories in places such as Miami and Key West as examples of the party's broader gains.

Fried also described the legislative results as historically significant.

"This is the [biggest] amount of legislative flips that either party in our state has done since 1966," she said.

Despite those gains, Fried acknowledged that Democrats still face considerable challenges in winning statewide elections.

"We have shown significant progress in rebuilding the infrastructure here, but unfortunately we can't do it without financial resources," she said.

Fried argued that being outspent by Republicans by nearly 100 to 1 made it difficult for Democrats to translate their legislative gains into statewide victories.

Florida Republicans point to voter registration advantage

Power, meanwhile, acknowledged that Republicans faced a challenging political environment heading into the midterms.

He pointed to national political sentiment, economic concerns and the war in Iran as factors that affected Republican turnout.

"We obviously had significant political headwinds from a national level," Power said.

But he argued that the Republican Party's organizational strength in Florida helped it withstand those challenges.

"If you look at what we've done here in Florida is we built a 1.5 million voter advantage. We built some infrastructure. We made sure that we were ready to turn out voters," Power said.

He acknowledged that some Republican voters stayed home, contributing to the party's losses in several legislative races.

"A lot of our voters didn't turn out because of those economic issues we talk about and a number of different reasons why they didn't turn out," he said.

Still, Power said Republicans had built a large enough voter registration advantage to retain statewide offices despite the unfavorable political climate.

"We've had enough voters to go to that we're able to win the statewide races," he said.

Republicans and Democrats offer different views of Florida's political future

Power contrasted Florida's results with those in Texas, arguing that Republicans in the Sunshine State were better positioned to withstand the national political environment.

"Yes, we lost some state legislative races. I think we'll get them back in time," Power said. "I think that's a product of the environment."

He added that the party's infrastructure allowed Florida Republicans to "hold the line" in a way he said their counterparts in Texas could not.

For Fried, the results demonstrated that Democrats were making progress toward rebuilding a competitive political operation in a state that has increasingly favored Republicans.

But she maintained that additional financial resources would be necessary for the party to compete successfully in future statewide races.

The competing assessments highlight a central question emerging from Florida's midterms: whether Democrats' legislative gains signal a longer-term shift in the state's political landscape or whether Republicans' voter registration advantage will continue to give them the upper hand.